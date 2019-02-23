Pilgrim from Mandya killed, 25 injured
News

Pilgrim from Mandya killed, 25 injured

Bus accident in Andhra Pradesh

Mandya: In a tragic road accident near Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh yesterday involving a bus carrying tourists from Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district, Govindaiah (54) from Mandya was killed and over 25 passengers were injured.

The tourists were said to be residents of Ambedkar Colony near Bellur who had left on Feb.18 on a tour of Andhra Pradesh covering Tirupati and Mantralayam.

The bus reportedly hit a canter vehicle coming in the opposite direction and got toppled.

Four of the five seriously injured passengers were admitted to hospital in Kurnool in AP and one shifted to Bengaluru.

February 23, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching