Pilgrim from Mandya killed, 25 injured

Bus accident in Andhra Pradesh

Mandya: In a tragic road accident near Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh yesterday involving a bus carrying tourists from Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district, Govindaiah (54) from Mandya was killed and over 25 passengers were injured.

The tourists were said to be residents of Ambedkar Colony near Bellur who had left on Feb.18 on a tour of Andhra Pradesh covering Tirupati and Mantralayam.

The bus reportedly hit a canter vehicle coming in the opposite direction and got toppled.

Four of the five seriously injured passengers were admitted to hospital in Kurnool in AP and one shifted to Bengaluru.

