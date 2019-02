Mysuru: A youth, who climbed up the goods train wagon to take a ‘selfie’ from his mobile phone , was electrocuted when he came in contact with overhead railway electric line in an incident that occurred at Naganahalli Railway Station in Srirangapatna taluk on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Preetham Gowda, son of Ambareesh of Naguvanahalli village. He was charred to death by strong currents of the electric line. Railway Police visited the spot.

The post mortem of the teenager was conducted yesterday and body was handed over to the relatives of the youth.

City Railway Police have registered a case in this regard.