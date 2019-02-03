Goods vehicle topples on Ring Road

Mysuru: A goods vehicle carrying pumpkins, toppled on the Ring Road resulting in pumpkins spilling all over the road. Luckily, the driver and the cleaner were unhurt in the incident.

Yesterday evening, the goods vehicle (KL-12-A-4111), was proceeding on the Ring Road from Bogadi towards Dattagalli, when the driver lost control, resulting in the vehicle toppling.

As large quantity of pumpkins had spilled on the road, vehicular traffic was disrupted for some time.

Kuvempunagar Traffic Assiatant Sub Inspector Siddegowda and staff, who rushed to the spot, summoned a crane, removed the goods vehicle from the road and made way for smooth flow of traffic.

