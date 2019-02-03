Narayana Multispecialty Hospital launches state-of-the-art Cathlab

Becomes the first Cathlab in Mysuru to be equipped with Intravascular Ultrasound facility



Mysuru: Narayana Multispeciality Hospital recently opened an all new comprehensive state-of-the-art Cathlab (Catheterisation Laboratory) at its premises in Mysuru.

Equipped with Philips Allura Xper FD20 Detector FD, one of the most advanced imaging system, the Cathlab can diagnose and perform cardiac, neuro and peripheral interventional radiology procedures. It can conduct Cardiac Catheterisation, Balloon Angioplasty, Stenting, Thrombectomy, Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) and Instantaneous Wave-Free Ratio (IFR).

Further, the new Cathlab can also do high-end procedures like Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS), a unique imaging procedure that offers a clear picture of areas that may be hidden and are beyond the reach of traditional imaging methods, making Narayana Multispeciality Hospital the first centre in Mysuru to have IVUS facility. The all new lab also consists of built-in stent boost software for better accuracy.

Speaking about the launch, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health, said, “In India, availing of quality healthcare requires patients to travel to cities. The rationale behind the new Cathlab is to bridge this gap and bring the latest in diagnosis and treatment closer to people.”

Some of ailments that can be diagnosed and treated at the new Cathlab are as follows:

Interventional Cardiology: Primary Angioplasties in Acute heart attacks; Complex angioplasties like bifurcation stenting, left mane stenting and chronic total occlusion coronary lesions; Valve interventions like balloon method valvuloplasty’s, Aortic pulmonary valvuloplasty: IVUS, FFR & IFR; Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation; Pacemaker/ICD/CRTD implantation; Device closures in children and adults (ASD, VSD, PDA, etc).

Interventional Neuro Radiology: Endovascular management of Acute Stroke; Diagnostic cerebral angiogram; Carotid stenting; Aneurysm Coiling; Tumour Embolization; Endovascular management of AVMs (Arterio-Venous-Malformation), Dural AV Fistulas etc.





