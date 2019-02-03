Three gold crowns missing from Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple

Tirupati: Three gold crowns belonging to the processional deities at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati went missing yesterday evening.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer Pola Bhaskar, the crowns belong to the processional deities at one of the 18 sub-temples in Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple. Temple staff noticed the three diamond-studded gold crowns missing around 5.45 pm.

The temple was closed for devotees at 5 pm to offer Naivedyam and reopened within 45 minutes after which the staff noticed that the crowns were missing.

Bhaskar said he had sought a report from the Assistant Chief Vigilance and Security Officer. TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Chairman P Sudhakar Yadav inquired about the incident. Late in the evening, the EO and the Chairman along with CVSO Gopinath Jetty and Tirupati Urban SP Anburajan rushed to the temple. The TTD vigilance officials are verifying the CCTV footage in the temple.

Sources said the temple employees are being questioned by the vigilance officials. A report is likely to be submitted to the EO and the Chairman, after which a formal Police complaint may be lodged.

Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple is located in the heart of the temple town and dates back to the 12 century. It is said that the temple was consecrated in 1130 AD by Vaishnavite Saint and proponent of Vishistadvaita, one of the ancient Hindu philosophies, Sri Ramanujacharya.

