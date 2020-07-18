Gouri Satya’s ‘Colonial Landmarks in Mysuru’ released online

July 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Exactly four years after the release of his maiden work related to Mysuru history, ‘Mysuru Memories – The Old City of Mysuru’ on July 17, 2015, Gouri Satya, Senior Journalist and Star of Mysore columnist, has come out with a new work on Mysuru history.

Titled ‘Colonial Landmarks in Mysuru,’ the book highlights 15 historical landmarks in Mysuru of the British era.

The ‘Colonial Landmarks in Mysuru’ is his second work on Mysuru’s past, the first being ‘Mysuru Memories,’ which dealt generally on Mysuru’s past on various subjects.

The new book was released online yesterday by the publishers. It is available in Amazon India, Notion Press Online and Flipkart. The e-book version will be available in about a dozen days.

As an additional offer, buyers of the book can get the Read Instantly version for free. Read Instantly also provides the reader with a greater reading experience by letting them better engage with the book through comments and likes across the book.