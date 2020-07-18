KSRTC guidelines on employees’ attendance

July 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Coronavirus pandemic, some of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees had been unable to work in the month of June. Now, KSRTC has issued guidelines related to their attendance for the month of June to its employees. These guidelines have been sent to all its Divisional Controllers of the State including that of Mysuru yesterday.

KSRTC authorities have proposed three groups of guidelines for its employees for consideration of their absence of duty in the month of June. These include, consideration of actual attendance (30 days) for the month, to sanction leaves in case the employees have applied for leaves and have enough number of leaves to their credit and in case, any employee has no leaves pending, to consider this as a special case and sanction leaves for such cases but balance out these with their future leaves.

Authorities have also proposed to not take any disciplinary action against those employees who have not applied for the leaves and been absent in the month of June.

For those employees who have not reported to their duties since Mar. 23, disciplinary action would be taken as per rules against them, according to a release issued by KSRTC Chief Staff Manager.