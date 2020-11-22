Government plans ban on gambling through online games
November 22, 2020

Bengaluru: State Government is planning to bring in a legislation to ban gambling through online games, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He told media that youths were falling prey to this addiction and the State was looking at other States to know if they have enacted law to curb the menace of gambling through online games. “We will study it and implement here to save the youths from this addiction.”

Bommai said, a few parents and citizens have requested him to take steps for banning this gambling as many youths have lost everything due to this. 

Some of the youths have indulged in illegal activities to play online games. The pros and cons of the new legislation will be discussed thoroughly before implementing it in the State,  he added.

