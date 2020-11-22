Tigress found dead, two male cubs rescued

November 22, 2020

Chamarajanagar: The Forest Department staff on Saturday have rescued two male tiger cubs from the spot, where a carcass of a tigress was found on Friday near the village bordering Madhumalai Tiger Reserve Forest in Tamil Nadu adjoining Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The Madhumalai Forest staff, who went to the spot on Saturday morning to conduct an inspection, heard the cries of tiger cubs and on inspecting the spot; they found two male cubs aged about 10 days.

They immediately informed their higher officials and rescued the two cubs which were weak and critical.

It may be recalled that about two months ago, a tiger had killed a woman near a tribal hamlet bordering the forest. Irked over this, the tribals had allegedly poisoned a carcass of a cow. The poisoned carcass was eaten by five wild dogs which had died and on Friday, the carcass of a tigress was found at the same spot, which has given rise to doubts that the tigress too may had been poisoned.

It is suspected that the two cubs belong to the dead tigress. The two cubs are now in the care of the Forest Department.