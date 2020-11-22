MUDA refers site return scam to ACB

November 22, 2020

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has decided to ask Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to take up investigation of several illegalities including returning of seven sites in one day.

Disclosing this at a news conference here yesterday, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that seven sites were returned to MUDA on a single day and amount had been returned to the allottees by the MUDA on the same day.

This has raised suspicion about the current status of those sites; have they been given alternative sites; who got the originally sanctioned sites and how it was possible to change the Khatha on the same day and issue title deed. Prima facie looks like a big mystery and a probe by ACB will reveal everything, he added.

He said after he came to know about illegal allotment of a site to a person, instructions were given to the authorities concerned to take necessary action.

“I am making honest efforts to prevent financial loss to the MUDA. So, I have asked MUDA Commissioner Dr.D.B. Natesh to refer all illegal or suspicious dealing in regard to alternative sites distribution and allotment of bit of land taken place in last ten years will be referred to the ACB to probe. Stern action will be initiated against officers involved in this scam”, he noted.

Rajeev said the MUDA has formulated a plan to build multi-storey housing projects with all basic facilities on its land in various extensions within the Ring Road and sell at affordable price to citizens under no profit-no loss basis.

The houses will be of different dimensions. Some private builders have come forward to join hands with the MUDA for the Group Housing Project and tenders for the same will be floated soon, he said.

Clear picture in 15 days

The Commissioner said in seven cases, sites had been returned and money returned from MUDA. Documents of these transactions were being procured. A clear picture will emerge after 15 days, he added.