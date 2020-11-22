Free testing in all Govt. Hospitals from Jan.1

November 22, 2020

Belagavi: All tests in Government Hospitals will be free from Jan. 1, 2021, announced Health and Medical Education Minister Dr.K. Sudhakar.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the new oxygen unit, 200 bed Ophthalmology, ENT and 90-bed Paediatric Ward at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) here yesterday, he said that testing facility will be available free of cost from Jan. 1 for the benefit of poor and needy patients. Instructions will be given to the authorities of all Government Hospitals not to collect any fee from patients from Jan. 1. This decision had been taken after taking into account problems faced by poor patients to get tests done in Government Hospitals, he added.

Merged planned

He said the State Government is mulling merger of Departments of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education for better management. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has given the responsibility of both departments for better management.

Expressing his displeasure over lack of cleanliness, Dr. Sudhakar said the Government was spending Rs. 36 lakh on the cleanliness in Belagavi Hospital but still it was dirty. The Government was spending more money on hygiene than the private hospitals but the cleanliness in the Government Hospitals was not up to the mark.

Facilities available in private hospitals must be available in the Government Hospitals too, he added.

Ready for distribution

Replying to a question, the Minister said arrangements have been made for the storage and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine once it was finalised. This is being done to avoid any confusion once the Government of India take final decision on vaccine to be administered to people simultaneously.

