Silk India-2020 Expo begins

November 22, 2020

Mysuru: Mayor Tasneem and MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev inaugurated Silk India-2020, a 10-day handloom exhibition-cum-sale, hosted by Hastashilpi at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry here yesterday by lighting the lamps.

Later, MUDA Chairman Rajeev addressed the gathering. Silk saree manufacturers, designers and silk associations from all across the country are participating in the 10-day handloom exhibition-cum-sale, which is being held till Nov. 29. Over 50 stalls are open at the venue selling traditional silk sarees and other products.

Tussar silk sarees, Crepe and Georgette sarees, Arni silk sarees, Dharmavaram and Kanchipuram silk sarees, Kosa and raw cotton sarees, Kolkata Ganpati sarees, Dhaka sarees, designer embroidery sarees and other dress materials, Baluchari sarees, Matka sarees, Pashmina shawls, boutique sarees and Bhagalpur silk sarees are being exhibited and sold at the venue which would be open from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm every day.

Managing Director of Hastashilpi T. Abhinandan, Secretary Manjunath and others were present.