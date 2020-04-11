Government to deposit Rs.1,000 in women Jan Dhan accounts

April 11, 2020

New Delhi: Urging people not to believe rumours, the Finance Ministry on Thursday said Rs. 500 has been deposited in each Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts held by women for April and Rs. 1,000 more will be given over the next two months in equal instalments.

Meanwhile, State-owned State Bank of India (SBI), which has the highest number of PMJDY accounts, asked the beneficiaries not to believe in rumours that the money will be taken away by the Government if not withdrawn amid large numbers of people flocking Banks.

As a result of this, there are rush at Bank branches leading to violation of social distancing guidelines to check the spread of Coronavirus.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS), in the Finance Ministry, also asked the beneficiaries not to believe in rumours and withdraw the amount from ATM, Customer Service Point or Banks as per their convenience.

The SBI has further said, “We would like to assure our customers that the funds in your account will not be blocked or returned to the Government.”

