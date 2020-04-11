Will be part of Corona Warriors’ services: New District Minister

April 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: New District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar said that he will be very much part of the services of Corona Warriors in the battle against COVID-19.

Speaking to press persons after holding a meeting with officials at the Government Guest House here yesterday, Somashekar said that he has received inputs from officials regarding COVID-19 status in Mysuru and the measures taken to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Stating that he will hold a meeting with MLAs, MPs, MLCs, Mayor, ZP President and other people representatives on Saturday, he said that he will be visiting Mysuru APMC, Nanjangud and other spots and engage with the officials in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has appointed him as Mysuru District Minister out of confidence, Somashekar promised that he will work in such a manner as to bring honour to the CM.

Lauding the Deputy Commissioner, the Police and other officials engaged in the battle against the deadly Coronavirus, he said that he has directed the authorities to take all necessary measures for stopping the people from unnecessarily coming on to the streets in violation of lockdown regulations.

Somashekar further said that all District Ministers have favoured extension of lockdown covering the entire State and the Chief Minister will take a decision on the extension of the lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference with Chief Ministers of all States on Saturday.

Visits Chamundi Hill: Somashekar, who arrived in city a day after he was named as the new District Minister, visited Chamundi Hill Temple and offered prayers to the deity.

He later called on Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad at his residence in Jayalakshmipuram, during which Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan were present.

