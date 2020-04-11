Why not have ‘Exam from Home’ ask PUC students

April 11, 2020

Urge Education Minister to conduct ‘English’ Exam

Mysore/Mysuru: “Please make provision for conducting the last paper, English, of the PU Board and help us prepare for CET, NEET and other exams,” urged the II PUC students to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar.

With nationwide lockdown, Colleges and Schools across the country remain shut. With most of the exams scheduled in March and April, the worst affected from the lockdown were SSLC and PU students. The II PUC exams, scheduled to be held from Mar. 4 to Mar. 23, went on as per schedule until the lockdown was announced. The only paper left to be written was English, on Mar. 23. But, by then the Government announced lockdown till Mar. 31 which was then extended till Apr. 14.

Around 29,000 students were set to appear for the last paper, English, in Mysuru district. Their request to the Education Minister now, is to set up ‘Exam Centres’ with all safety measures in place, ordering students to wear masks, use hand sanitisers and then take up the exam.

Students Speak

S. Pooja, a student of Sadvidya PU College and Eva Nagdelin, a student of St. Anne’s College, say, “Just like work from home for the IT folk, why can’t the Board conduct exams from home for the PU students?” Pooja also opined that the last paper could have been held on Mar. 23 as per schedule, ensuring that the students used mask and hand sanitisers, since there were not many cases in India then still. This would have helped us clear our minds and start preparing for CET, NEET and other exams. Now, we are in a dilemma.”

Eva Nagdelin in her plea to the Education Minister said, “We will not cheat on our exams if we are allowed to write it from home. Once the last exam is over, we can dedicate all our time to prepare for CET and other exams. Please heed to our request Suresh Kumar Sir.”

B.S. Tejas and B.R. Dhanush, students of Marimallappa PU College, opined, “English was the last exam scheduled and prior to that, we had a four-day gap. We had prepared well, but now with everything postponed, we are not able to either enjoy our vacation amidst the lockdown nor prepare further for CET and NEET exams. It is a very tense situation with everything so uncertain. We request the Board to conduct the English exam at the Centres. Just like hall tickets are compulsory, the Board should also ensure that all the students wear mask compulsorily and instead of 25-30 students in each room, they can seat around 10 students in each room and ensure social distancing. For those in rural areas, the exams could be held at the nearest Exam Centre.”

Parents’ Plight

The PU Board should announce the date for English exam and ask all the students to compulsorily wear masks and use hand sanitisers. Since there is no public transport available, the parents should drop their respective wards to the Exam Centre, wait till the examination is over and then take them back home.

— Manjula Srinath Baratikke, Ganesh Nagar

With the Corona scare, the decision to postpone the exam was correct but with just one paper left to go, the children’s misery is unfathomable. Our children are a worried lot since they have to also prepare for CET, NEET and other entrance exams. And they still have one paper left of their II PU examinations too. Hoping for all the issues to be resolved soon.

— Srinivas Nayak, Kyathamaranahalli