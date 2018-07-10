Government to expedite 6-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway

Bengaluru: PWD Minister H.D. Revanna has said that the Government will fast-track six-laning (8 lanes including 2 service roads) of the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

Replying to a question by MLC Sandesh Nagaraj in the Legislative Council this morning, Revanna said that 64 percent of land has been acquired, while 36 percent is yet to be acquired, for which a special officer will be appointed.

Pointing out that the works will be completed in two phases — one of Rs. 3,501 crore and the other of Rs. 2,919.81 crore, the PWD Minister said that measures will be taken to ensure completion of all the works within the stipulated time.