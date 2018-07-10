Government to expedite 6-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway
News

Government to expedite 6-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway

Bengaluru: PWD Minister H.D. Revanna has said that the Government will fast-track six-laning (8 lanes including 2 service roads) of the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

Replying to a question by MLC Sandesh Nagaraj in the Legislative Council this morning, Revanna said that 64 percent of land has been acquired, while 36 percent is yet to be acquired, for which a special officer will be appointed.

Pointing out that the works will be completed in two phases — one of Rs. 3,501 crore and the other of Rs. 2,919.81 crore, the PWD Minister said that measures will be taken to ensure completion of all the works within the stipulated time.

July 10, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Mysuru-Bengaluru 6-lane Highway works to be further delayed
11 injured as balloon to welcome Rahul explodes
One killed, five injured as car topples and falls into canal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching