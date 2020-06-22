Govt. authorises 30 Hospitals in Mysuru to treat COVID-19 patients

June 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka has roped in Private Hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. So far only Government Hospitals were being utilised to treat patients. Now, Private Hospitals will also be utilised to treat patients. The Government has released a list of officially recognised Private Hospitals to treat COVID patients and as per the list, 30 Hospitals in Mysuru have been authorised to offer treatment.

Some of the Private Hospitals are empanelled with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) and they are authorised to treat COVID patients.

As per the Government order, Hospitals have to follow the Government’s treatment protocol and the Hospitals will be paid as per the appropriate package rate for COVID-19 management. Further, additional packages will also be applicable for co-morbidity, the order states.

Here is a list of hospitals in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar.

MYSURU Narayana Hrudayalaya CAH/1, 3rd Phase, Devanur 2nd Stage, R.S. Naidu Nagar 0821-7122222 Apollo BGS Hospital Adichunchanagiri Road, Kuvempunagar 0821-2568888 Bharath Hospital Institute Of Oncology 438, Outer Ring Road, Hebbal 0821-4240602 Cauvery Hospital Teresian College Circle Siddarthanagar 0821-4244000 Jagadguru Sri Shivaratreeshwara Hospital Mahatma Gandhi Road Agrahara Circle 0821-2335555 Brindavan Hospital No 64, 3rd Cross Jayalakshmipuram 0821-4000782 Sigma Hospital P8D Saraswathipuram Thonachikoppal Road 0821-426661 Shubhodaya Hospital 26 Dr. Rajkumar Road Sri Siddivinayaka Block Teachers Layout 0821-2570066 Annapoorna Eye Hospital 199 Sai Padam New Kantharaj Urs Road Sharadadevinagar 98454-58658 Amritakripa Charitable Hospital Opposite 22nd Cross Roopanagar 93431-10884 Pralaksha Hospital 275 1 Veda Arcade Hunsur main road Hootagalli 0821-2401555 Vivekananda Memorial Hospital Hanchipura Road Saraguru 0822-8265412 Krishna Hospital 18th Cross R P Road Nanjangud 08221-223080 Vidyaranya Hospital Pvt Limited 2876 4Th Cross Opposite GTR Narayana Shastry Road Chamundipuram 0821-2330555 Supriya Hospital 728, New Street Hinkal 95388-83911 Nagaraje Gowda Memorial Hospital No 45 46, Near Lions School HUDCO Bannimantap 0821-4280777 Bibi Ayesha Milli Hospital 242 Old Mysore Bangalore Road Subhashnagar 0821-2497131 Nanjamma Javaregowda Hospital Aloka Palace Road Yelwal Bypass Road 0821-2972011 Suyog Hospital P2 E F Block Dakshineshwara Road Ramakrishnanagar 0821-2533600 DRM Multi Speciality Hospital 2909 Temple Road Vontikoppal V Mohalla 0821-2411344 Clear Medi Radiant Hospital 2 C 1 A 1 Block

Vijayanagar Third Stage 0821-2523333 Sindhu Eye Hospital 6 Block 1 Madhuvana Layout Srirampura 2nd Stage 0821-2362458 Bhanavi Hospital Anikethana Road Kuvempunagar 0821-2545454 Shree Mahadeshwara Nursing Home Buddha Marga Mysore Bannur Main Road Siddarthanagar 0821-2474747 St Joseph’s Hospital 176 Bangalore Mysore Road Bannimantap 0821-4003900 Nandhana Super Speciality Eye

care Pvt Ltd 446 New No 38 J L B Road Next to Big Bazar 0821-4006400 Nirmala Hospital 2 Giridarshini Layout Alanahalli 0821-2476600 Sompura Basappa Hospital Bannur Main

Road Alanahalli Post 94480-70571 Vasan Eye Care Hospital 966 2 JLB Road Lakshmipuram 0821-3989000 CEG HOSPITAL 17 1 KRS Main Road V.V. Mohalla 0821-4266969 MANDYA Sanjo Hospital Srinivasapura M C Road 96207-20322 Mandya ENT Care Centre And Hospital Varun

Building G.H. Road 100 ft Junction Ashok Nagar 0823-2221569 Archana Hospital K R Road Ashok Nagar 0823-2224092 Trinetra Eye Hospital Trinetra Eye Hospital 1212 1 3Rd Cross Ashoka Nagar 0823-2231234 Sri Lakshmi Venkatesh Nursing

Home B.M. Road Nagamangala 0823-4285025 G Madegowda Super Speciality Hospital No. 1889 , BET Complex Maddur Malavalli Main Road Bharathnagar K M Doddi Maddur 0823-2298208 Sri Adichunchanagiri Hospital And Research Centre B.G. Nagar Nagamangala 0823-4287055 Belaku Eye Hospital 1186, 2nd Cross Ashoknagar 0823-2400502 Mandya Multispeciality

Hospital Ashoknagar 3rd Cross 0823-2403111 CHAMARAJANAGAR Holy Cross Hospital Kamagere, Kollegal Taluk 70226-65370 JSS Hospital B.R. ROAD 0822-6222209 RK Hospital Double Road 0822-6222122 Basavarajendra Hospital 785 Nanjangud Main Road Mariyala 0822-6297485

Note: Hospital addresses and phone numbers have been released to the media by the State Government. Readers may make suitable enquiries on their authenticity.