Govt. authorises 30 Hospitals in Mysuru to treat COVID-19 patients
COVID-19, News

June 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka has roped in Private Hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. So far only Government Hospitals were being utilised to treat patients. Now, Private Hospitals will also be utilised to treat patients. The Government has released a list of officially recognised Private Hospitals to treat COVID patients and as per the list, 30 Hospitals in Mysuru have been authorised to offer treatment.

Some of the Private Hospitals are empanelled with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) and they are authorised to treat COVID patients.  

As per the Government order, Hospitals have to follow the Government’s treatment protocol and the Hospitals will be paid as per the appropriate package rate for COVID-19 management. Further, additional packages will also be applicable for co-morbidity, the order states.

Here is a list of hospitals in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar. 

MYSURU
Narayana HrudayalayaCAH/1, 3rd Phase, Devanur 2nd Stage, R.S. Naidu Nagar0821-7122222
Apollo BGS HospitalAdichunchanagiri Road, Kuvempunagar0821-2568888
Bharath Hospital Institute Of Oncology438, Outer Ring Road, Hebbal 0821-4240602
Cauvery HospitalTeresian College Circle Siddarthanagar0821-4244000
Jagadguru Sri Shivaratreeshwara HospitalMahatma Gandhi Road Agrahara Circle0821-2335555
Brindavan HospitalNo 64, 3rd Cross Jayalakshmipuram0821-4000782
Sigma HospitalP8D Saraswathipuram Thonachikoppal Road 0821-426661
Shubhodaya Hospital26 Dr. Rajkumar Road Sri Siddivinayaka Block Teachers Layout0821-2570066
Annapoorna Eye Hospital199 Sai Padam New Kantharaj Urs Road Sharadadevinagar98454-58658
Amritakripa Charitable HospitalOpposite 22nd Cross Roopanagar 93431-10884
Pralaksha Hospital275 1 Veda Arcade Hunsur main road Hootagalli 0821-2401555
Vivekananda Memorial HospitalHanchipura Road Saraguru 0822-8265412
Krishna Hospital18th Cross R P Road Nanjangud 08221-223080
Vidyaranya Hospital Pvt Limited2876 4Th Cross Opposite GTR Narayana Shastry Road Chamundipuram 0821-2330555
Supriya Hospital728, New Street Hinkal 95388-83911
Nagaraje Gowda Memorial HospitalNo 45 46, Near Lions School HUDCO Bannimantap 0821-4280777
Bibi Ayesha Milli Hospital242 Old Mysore Bangalore Road Subhashnagar 0821-2497131
Nanjamma Javaregowda HospitalAloka Palace Road Yelwal Bypass Road 0821-2972011
Suyog HospitalP2 E F Block Dakshineshwara Road Ramakrishnanagar 0821-2533600
DRM Multi Speciality Hospital2909 Temple Road Vontikoppal V Mohalla0821-2411344
Clear Medi Radiant Hospital2 C 1 A 1 Block
Vijayanagar Third Stage 		0821-2523333
Sindhu Eye Hospital6 Block 1 Madhuvana Layout Srirampura 2nd Stage0821-2362458
Bhanavi HospitalAnikethana Road Kuvempunagar0821-2545454
Shree Mahadeshwara Nursing HomeBuddha Marga Mysore Bannur Main Road Siddarthanagar0821-2474747
St Joseph’s Hospital176 Bangalore Mysore Road Bannimantap0821-4003900
Nandhana Super Speciality Eye
care Pvt Ltd		446 New No 38 J L B Road Next to Big Bazar0821-4006400
Nirmala Hospital2 Giridarshini Layout Alanahalli0821-2476600
Sompura Basappa HospitalBannur Main
Road Alanahalli Post 		94480-70571
Vasan Eye Care Hospital966 2 JLB Road Lakshmipuram0821-3989000
CEG HOSPITAL17 1 KRS Main Road V.V. Mohalla0821-4266969
MANDYA
Sanjo HospitalSrinivasapura M C Road96207-20322
Mandya ENT Care Centre And HospitalVarun
Building G.H. Road 100 ft Junction Ashok Nagar 		0823-2221569
Archana HospitalK R Road Ashok Nagar0823-2224092
Trinetra Eye HospitalTrinetra Eye Hospital 1212 1 3Rd Cross Ashoka Nagar0823-2231234
Sri Lakshmi Venkatesh Nursing
Home		B.M. Road Nagamangala 0823-4285025
G Madegowda Super Speciality HospitalNo. 1889 , BET Complex Maddur Malavalli Main Road Bharathnagar K M Doddi Maddur0823-2298208
Sri Adichunchanagiri Hospital And Research CentreB.G. Nagar Nagamangala0823-4287055
Belaku Eye Hospital1186, 2nd Cross Ashoknagar0823-2400502
Mandya Multispeciality
Hospital		Ashoknagar 3rd Cross0823-2403111
CHAMARAJANAGAR
Holy Cross HospitalKamagere, Kollegal Taluk70226-65370
JSS HospitalB.R. ROAD0822-6222209
RK HospitalDouble Road 0822-6222122
Basavarajendra Hospital785 Nanjangud Main Road Mariyala0822-6297485

Note: Hospital addresses and phone numbers have been released to the media by the State Government. Readers may make suitable enquiries on their authenticity. 

