Govt. authorises 30 Hospitals in Mysuru to treat COVID-19 patients

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka has roped in Private Hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. So far only Government Hospitals were being utilised to treat patients. Now, Private Hospitals will also be utilised to treat patients. The Government has released a list of officially recognised Private Hospitals to treat COVID patients and as per the list, 30 Hospitals in Mysuru have been authorised to offer treatment.
Some of the Private Hospitals are empanelled with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) and they are authorised to treat COVID patients.
As per the Government order, Hospitals have to follow the Government’s treatment protocol and the Hospitals will be paid as per the appropriate package rate for COVID-19 management. Further, additional packages will also be applicable for co-morbidity, the order states.
Here is a list of hospitals in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar.
|MYSURU
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|CAH/1, 3rd Phase, Devanur 2nd Stage, R.S. Naidu Nagar
|0821-7122222
|Apollo BGS Hospital
|Adichunchanagiri Road, Kuvempunagar
|0821-2568888
|Bharath Hospital Institute Of Oncology
|438, Outer Ring Road, Hebbal
|0821-4240602
|Cauvery Hospital
|Teresian College Circle Siddarthanagar
|0821-4244000
|Jagadguru Sri Shivaratreeshwara Hospital
|Mahatma Gandhi Road Agrahara Circle
|0821-2335555
|Brindavan Hospital
|No 64, 3rd Cross Jayalakshmipuram
|0821-4000782
|Sigma Hospital
|P8D Saraswathipuram Thonachikoppal Road
|0821-426661
|Shubhodaya Hospital
|26 Dr. Rajkumar Road Sri Siddivinayaka Block Teachers Layout
|0821-2570066
|Annapoorna Eye Hospital
|199 Sai Padam New Kantharaj Urs Road Sharadadevinagar
|98454-58658
|Amritakripa Charitable Hospital
|Opposite 22nd Cross Roopanagar
|93431-10884
|Pralaksha Hospital
|275 1 Veda Arcade Hunsur main road Hootagalli
|0821-2401555
|Vivekananda Memorial Hospital
|Hanchipura Road Saraguru
|0822-8265412
|Krishna Hospital
|18th Cross R P Road Nanjangud
|08221-223080
|Vidyaranya Hospital Pvt Limited
|2876 4Th Cross Opposite GTR Narayana Shastry Road Chamundipuram
|0821-2330555
|Supriya Hospital
|728, New Street Hinkal
|95388-83911
|Nagaraje Gowda Memorial Hospital
|No 45 46, Near Lions School HUDCO Bannimantap
|0821-4280777
|Bibi Ayesha Milli Hospital
|242 Old Mysore Bangalore Road Subhashnagar
|0821-2497131
|Nanjamma Javaregowda Hospital
|Aloka Palace Road Yelwal Bypass Road
|0821-2972011
|Suyog Hospital
|P2 E F Block Dakshineshwara Road Ramakrishnanagar
|0821-2533600
|DRM Multi Speciality Hospital
|2909 Temple Road Vontikoppal V Mohalla
|0821-2411344
|Clear Medi Radiant Hospital
|2 C 1 A 1 Block
Vijayanagar Third Stage
|0821-2523333
|Sindhu Eye Hospital
|6 Block 1 Madhuvana Layout Srirampura 2nd Stage
|0821-2362458
|Bhanavi Hospital
|Anikethana Road Kuvempunagar
|0821-2545454
|Shree Mahadeshwara Nursing Home
|Buddha Marga Mysore Bannur Main Road Siddarthanagar
|0821-2474747
|St Joseph’s Hospital
|176 Bangalore Mysore Road Bannimantap
|0821-4003900
|Nandhana Super Speciality Eye
care Pvt Ltd
|446 New No 38 J L B Road Next to Big Bazar
|0821-4006400
|Nirmala Hospital
|2 Giridarshini Layout Alanahalli
|0821-2476600
|Sompura Basappa Hospital
|Bannur Main
Road Alanahalli Post
|94480-70571
|Vasan Eye Care Hospital
|966 2 JLB Road Lakshmipuram
|0821-3989000
|CEG HOSPITAL
|17 1 KRS Main Road V.V. Mohalla
|0821-4266969
|MANDYA
|Sanjo Hospital
|Srinivasapura M C Road
|96207-20322
|Mandya ENT Care Centre And Hospital
|Varun
Building G.H. Road 100 ft Junction Ashok Nagar
|0823-2221569
|Archana Hospital
|K R Road Ashok Nagar
|0823-2224092
|Trinetra Eye Hospital
|Trinetra Eye Hospital 1212 1 3Rd Cross Ashoka Nagar
|0823-2231234
|Sri Lakshmi Venkatesh Nursing
Home
|B.M. Road Nagamangala
|0823-4285025
|G Madegowda Super Speciality Hospital
|No. 1889 , BET Complex Maddur Malavalli Main Road Bharathnagar K M Doddi Maddur
|0823-2298208
|Sri Adichunchanagiri Hospital And Research Centre
|B.G. Nagar Nagamangala
|0823-4287055
|Belaku Eye Hospital
|1186, 2nd Cross Ashoknagar
|0823-2400502
|Mandya Multispeciality
Hospital
|Ashoknagar 3rd Cross
|0823-2403111
|CHAMARAJANAGAR
|Holy Cross Hospital
|Kamagere, Kollegal Taluk
|70226-65370
|JSS Hospital
|B.R. ROAD
|0822-6222209
|RK Hospital
|Double Road
|0822-6222122
|Basavarajendra Hospital
|785 Nanjangud Main Road Mariyala
|0822-6297485
Note: Hospital addresses and phone numbers have been released to the media by the State Government. Readers may make suitable enquiries on their authenticity.
