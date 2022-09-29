Govt. mulling interest-free loans for women self-help groups: Minister

September 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and Mysuru District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar said that the State Government is mulling on lending interest-free loans to women self-help groups.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 5-day ‘Mahila Mattu Makkala’ Dasara (Women and Children Dasara) organised by Women and Child Development Department at J.K. Grounds near the city Railway Station here on Tuesday.

Pointing out that the State Government has evolved many plans for women empowerment, he said that the Government has announced in the Budget that a total of Rs. 24,000 crore loan will be extended to over 33 lakh farmers of the State at zero percent interest. Likewise, the Government is also thinking about lending interest-free loans to women self-help groups, he said adding that women should make best use of all Governmental benefits and facilities extended to them.

Commenting on most women taking part in the programme dressed in red colour sarees, Somashekar, in a lighter vein said he and MLA L. Nagendra were first scared at witnessing a sea of red at the venue. But he later learnt that there is a general norm for participating women to attire in a red dress on the second day of Dasara, he noted.

Referring to allegations that locals were kept out of the stage during inauguration of Dasara atop Chamundi Hill on Monday which was done by President Droupadi Murmu, the Minister said that it is the Rashtrapati Bhavan which decides on the number of people and who should be allowed on stage as per the protocol. As such, the District Administration has no say in this regard, he said while expressing regret that people’s representatives from Mysuru could not find a place on the dais.

MLA L. Nagendra, in his address, said that this year’s Dasara features 31 different types of programmes at various venues.

Asserting that all sections of the society have been given their due in Dasara programmes and activities, he appealed the people to visit all the programmes in large numbers.

ZP Deputy Secretary Prem Kumar, who is also Mahila Dasara Sub-Committee Special Officer, said that the event features display and sale of a variety of products, artefacts and articles manufactured by women self- help groups.

Pointing out that the 5-day event will conclude on Oct.1, he said that there will be several programmes featuring women, Anganwadi workers, children and transgenders. There are 45 stalls in the expo, he added.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Sub-Committee President Sunanda Raju, Vice-President Hema Nandeesh, members Renuka, Kavita Kale and Raghavendra, Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Basavaraj, Corporator Pramila Bharath, District BJP President Mangala Somashekar and others were present on the occasion.