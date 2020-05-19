Govt. nod for long-standing demand of Resident Doctors

May 19, 2020

Gives nearly 40 percent hike in stipend

Mysore/Mysuru: The long-standing demand of Resident Doctors, Post-Graduate students and House Surgeons in the State, many of whom are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as frontline warriors, for a hike in their monthly stipend has finally been met with the State Government issuing an order in this regard dated May 16, 2020.

On February 26, members of the Karnataka Resident Doctors’ Association met Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar regarding their demand, following which the Minister instructed the Department to prepare a detailed proposal. The hike was announced after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa approved it.

The confirmation to the stipend hike was made by the Medical Education Minister who stated that a long-standing demand of the frontline workers was being met.

According to a Government order in this regard, the stipend for House Residents has been increased to Rs.30,000 from existing Rs.20,000, for first year PG students – Rs. 45,000 (from Rs.30,000), for second year students – Rs.50,000 (from Rs.35,000) and for third year students – Rs.55,000 (from Rs. 40,000).

Also, those pursuing first year of super-specialty courses will now get Rs. 55,000 (from Rs. 40,000), second year – Rs. 60,000 (from Rs. 45,000) and third year – Rs. 65,000 (from Rs. 50,000).

Senior residents, who are performing compulsory Government service, will also get a revised stipend of Rs. 60,000 (from Rs. 45,000), while fellowship students will get Rs. 60,000 (from Rs 30,000).

The annual cost of the student stipend would be Rs. 256 crore, he said. The Government has also brought the remuneration of Medical College staff on par with the 7th Pay Commission, increasing their overall salaries.

The decision is pursuant to the series of protests observed by the medicos recently demanding pay hike citing that the State has the highest fees yet the lowest stipend.

The stipends had been last revised in 2015, and doctors complained that their stipends were far lower than their counterparts in other States.

It may be recalled here that Resident Doctors (MD/ MS students), working at K.R., Cheluvamba and PKTB Hospitals, attached to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and COVID Hospital, were seen sporting a black band around their arms expressing support to the State-wide protest call given by Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors on May 5 and 6.

Government thanked

MMC&RI RDA (Resident Doctors Association) Vice-President Dr. D.N. Puneeth, speaking to ‘Star of Mysore’ this morning, said that the Government’s decision had given them great relief. “With the revision of stipend, we will be getting nearly 40% hike. Our Association had requested for a hike in the stipend during February. However, though the economic condition is bad with Coronavirus and lockdown effect, the Government has responded to our cries, so we are happy and heartfully thank the State Government and Minister Dr. Sudhakar in particular,” he added.

He further said that the Resident Doctors Association, at National level, had also put forth a proposal to the Central Government to consider equal stipend to all PG students at all the Government Medical Colleges under ‘Central Residency Scheme’ as the work and stress is same for everyone; must wait and see if the Government responds positively for that too.