39,500 students to write SSLC exams at 139 centres in Mysuru district

May 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district is being readied with all necessary arrangements in place to conduct the SSLC exams from next month.

A total of 139 exam centres have been identified in the district which includes 73 Government High Schools, 31 Aided and 35 Unaided High Schools. Chief Superintendents, 26 Dy. Chief Superintendents and 139 Custodians have been appointed for the exam duty.

This year a total of 36,847 students will be appearing for the SSLC exams as first timers.

There are a total of 660 High Schools in the district including 257 Government High Schools, 124 Aided and 279 unaided High Schools. All the teachers working there will be used for invigilation. It has been instructed to all BEOs to utilise the services of Primary School teachers wherever there is shortage of High School staff.

As social distancing is compulsory due to Corona pandemic, the number of students writing exams in each classroom will be restricted to 15 or 20.

A total of 39,500 students will be writing exams in the entire district which includes 2,653 private exam writers and repeaters from last year, said DDPI Dr. Panduranga speaking to ‘SOM.’

To contain the pandemic, it has been mandatory for students to wear masks and the masks will be issued for free under Public Partnership. Also, all the students will be thermal screened and provided with sanitisers before they enter exam halls.

For all these additional facilities, more rooms and teachers are required, hence, it has been decided to utilise Primary School building and services of Primary School teachers for the purpose, he added.

CCTV cameras have been installed at Chief Superintendent’s Room and corridors of all the 139 exam centres in the district and there is no sensitive exam centres in Mysuru, he added.

Migrant students

It has been orally announced that as students of different districts and taluks have returned to their hometowns due to lockdown, such students will be allowed to take the exams from nearby centres. However, there is no official communication in this regard as yet and decision in this regard cannot be taken at the district-level, clarified the DDPI.