State to conduct SSLC exams from June 25 to July 4

May 19, 2020

II PUC English exam on June 18

Bengaluru: The SSLC exams, which were postponed since nationwide lockdown was announced on Mar.24, will now be conducted from June 25 to July 4. Also, the II PUC English exam which was pending to be conducted will now be held on June 18.

Announcing this at a press meet yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science will be held with a day break between each exam.

“The SSLC exams were earlier scheduled to be held between Mar.27 and Apr.9 and PUC English exam was supposed to be held on Mar.23. Due to Corona outbreak, all the exams were postponed and now after consulting with education experts and elders, we have decided to conduct these exams,” he said adding that more classrooms will be used to conduct exams keeping in mind the social-distancing norms.

“There are a total of 2,879 exam centres in the State where a total of 43,720 class rooms are being used to conduct exams. This year, over 8.40 lakh students are taking exams in the State and all the precautionary measures in view of pandemic as suggested by the Health Department will be in place,” he said.

Free masks to students

“As wearing mask is made mandatory, Bharat Scouts & Guides will be providing free masks to all the students writing exams. Also, Ramakrishna Mission, Bannerghatta, will provide 2 lakh masks. We are making sure that each student gets two masks. Apart from that, Embasy Company has come forward to provide sanitisers to all the exam centres. Thermal Screening is also made compulsory at all exam centres and separate room will be arranged if any student is found ill,” said the Minister.

He further said that revision classes are also being broadcast on Chandana Channel for SSLC students. “For evaluation of exam papers, minimum one month time is required and its time-table will be announced soon,” he added.