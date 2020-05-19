State Govt. Offices record over 90 percent staff attendance in Mysuru

May 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of the Government issuing a circular asking all its employees to return to work from May 19, almost all State Government Offices in the city recorded over 90 percent staff attendance today.

The Taluk Office, MCC, MUDA, RDPR, Agriculture and all other Government, Boards and Corporations and quasi-Government Offices saw an average staff attendance.

Most Government Departments, barring essential ones, were closed after the Union Government announced nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in the last week of March. Later early this month, the Government issued a circular asking a certain percentage of employees in all Departments to attend Office.

Now, following the easing of lockdown 4.0 curbs in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines, the State Chief Secretary T.M. Vijayabhaskar yesterday (May 18) issued a circular asking all Government employees (100 percent) belonging to all cadres (Group A, B, C and D) serving in all Departments, Boards and Corporations, quasi- Government bodies and other Government Offices to return to work.

Accordingly, today most of the employees, barring a few, returned to work. However, several offices witnessed less number of public when compared to earlier days.