City hotels to continue parcel service

May 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following an assurance from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa today, the Karnataka Hotel Owners Association, which had threatened to stop providing food parcel service over being refused permission for full scale operations, has decided to continue with the parcel service.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore’ this afternoon, Mysuru City Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda said that the State Association on Monday had said that hotels would stop delivering parcel services to customers from May 20. This morning, Karnataka Hotel Owners Association President B. Chandrashekar Hebbar met Chief Minister Yediyurappa in Bengaluru to discuss the issue, during which the CM has assured of a positive response in three days on permitting full scale operations.

Following the assurance given by the CM, the Karnataka Hotel Owners Association has decided to continue parcel service for now and Hebbar has sent a message in this regard to him, Narayanagowda said.

Subsequent to the message, the Mysuru Hotel Owners will continue parcel service as usual, he added.