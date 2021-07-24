Govt. relaxes rules for places of worship
News

Govt. relaxes rules for places of worship

July 24, 2021

Allows re-opening of Amusement Parks

Bengaluru: The State Government has further modified COVID guidelines related to functioning of religious places. Accordingly, places of worship (Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras, etc.) are allowed to open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from tomorrow (Sunday) strictly adhering to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and SOP issued by Department concerned. 

However, jathras, temple festivals, processions and congregations are not allowed, said N. Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management) and Member-Secretary, State Executive Committee.

Similarly, Amusement Parks and similar places are permitted to re-open strictly adhering to CAB and following guidelines issued by Health and Family Welfare Department. However, water-related adventure activities are not allowed, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching