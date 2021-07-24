Govt. relaxes rules for places of worship

July 24, 2021

Allows re-opening of Amusement Parks

Bengaluru: The State Government has further modified COVID guidelines related to functioning of religious places. Accordingly, places of worship (Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras, etc.) are allowed to open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from tomorrow (Sunday) strictly adhering to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and SOP issued by Department concerned.

However, jathras, temple festivals, processions and congregations are not allowed, said N. Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management) and Member-Secretary, State Executive Committee.

Similarly, Amusement Parks and similar places are permitted to re-open strictly adhering to CAB and following guidelines issued by Health and Family Welfare Department. However, water-related adventure activities are not allowed, he added.