GP polls: Winter Session of Assembly cut short

December 9, 2020

Bengaluru: In the wake of upcoming Gram Panchayat (GP) polls, the seven-day-long Winter Session of Karnataka Legislative Assembly will now be curtailed by three days. So, the session will end on Dec. 10, said Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

He said it was earlier decided to hold the session from Dec. 7 to 15. With the announcement of GP polls, it was decided at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting for the advance closure of Assembly, keeping in mind the opinion of Members. Accordingly, the Session will end on Dec.10, the Speaker said.

Special discussion on the subject “One nation, one election” that was scheduled for Dec. 14 and 15, will now be taken up during next session, he added.