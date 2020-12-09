12 couples to tie knot at ‘Saptapadi’ mass marriage ceremony tomorrow

December 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: It will be wedding bells for 12 couples who are going to tie knot at the ‘Saptapadi’ mass marriage ceremony organised by the district administration in association with Muzrai and Religious Endowment Department at Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud tomorrow (Dec.10).

This is the first ‘Saptapadi’ programme to take place this year after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched the programme on Jan.10, 2020, under which the Muzrai temples will bear the marriage expenses, which is estimated at about Rs. 55,000 per couple. The Government which had initially planned to hold the first mass marriage programme of the year in April, was forced to postpone it in the wake of the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Muzrai Tahsildar M. Jagadish Kumar said that a total of 12 pairs of bride and groom had registered for the simple mass marriage ceremony organised by the Government. The marriage will take place at Kalamandira in Nanjangud’s Srikanteshwara Temple premises in the auspicious time between 11.30 am and 12.40 pm on Dec. 10.

Pointing out that each groom will be given Rs. 5,000 and bridegroom Rs.10,000 for purchase of marriage clothing and other necessary articles, through a cheque or RTGS mode of payment, he said that besides this, the couple will be given a mangalsutra and two gold pendants.

Continuing, Jagadish Kumar said only 15 persons each from bride and groom’s side will be allowed to attend the marriage rituals and all of them will be provided morning breakfast and afternoon lunch.

Also, those wedding guests arriving at the venue a day earlier will be provided lodging facility. Srikanteshwara Temple priests will perform the marriage rituals, he said adding that all the participants are compulsorily required to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of face mask, thermal screening and maintenance of physical distancing, among others.

He further said that the Sub-Registrar will be present during the ceremony and will register the marriage at the venue itself, in the presence of staff from Women and Child Development and Police Departments.