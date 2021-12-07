GRAAM ties up with NITI Aayog

December 7, 2021

To strengthen monitoring and evaluation of Govt. policies

Mysuru: Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM), a leading research and public engagement organisation, inked a Statement of Intent (SoI) with the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog, for strategic and technical collaboration to strengthen monitoring and evaluation of Government policies and programmes in India.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Dr. Sekhar Bonu, Director General, DMEO, Alok Mishra, Deputy Director General, DMEO, NITI Aayog officials and GRAAM’s Chairman Dr. R. Balasubramaniam along with other staff in New Delhi recently. The memorandum on behalf of GRAAM was signed by its Executive Director Dr. Basavaraju R. Shreshta.

Dr. Balasubramaniam said, “Evaluation agencies play a critical role in implementing data driven programmes and undertaking policy evaluations with focus on quality and standard of the programmes. There is a need to strengthen and encourage them further.” GRAAM will provide technical assistance to DMEO in preparation of technical and/or policy documents, conduct joint studies, and facilitate capacity building programmes on monitoring and evaluation of Government policies and programmes for public officials at the Centre and States, local researchers, regional institutions and other stakeholders.

“We are privileged to partner with DMEO of NITI Aayog as we consider this partnership to reach grassroots voices, realities and experience blended with scientific research to the policy makers and there cannot be better platform than NITI Aayog. Community Engagement is key to not only understand the problem, but also design solutions,” said Dr. Basavaraju.

Dr. Bonu spoke about DMEO’s plans for working with States for strengthening M&E ecosystem. He appreciated the steps taken by Karnataka Government for a State-level Evaluation Authority.