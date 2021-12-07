GRAAM ties up with NITI Aayog
News

GRAAM ties up with NITI Aayog

December 7, 2021

To strengthen monitoring and evaluation of Govt. policies

Mysuru: Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM), a leading research and public engagement organisation, inked a Statement of Intent (SoI) with the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog, for strategic and technical collaboration to strengthen monitoring and evaluation of Government policies and programmes in India.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Dr. Sekhar Bonu, Director General, DMEO, Alok Mishra, Deputy Director General, DMEO, NITI Aayog officials and  GRAAM’s Chairman Dr. R. Balasubramaniam along with other staff in New Delhi recently. The memorandum on behalf of GRAAM was signed by its Executive Director Dr. Basavaraju R. Shreshta.

Dr. Balasubramaniam said, “Evaluation agencies play a critical role in implementing data driven programmes and undertaking policy evaluations with focus on quality and standard of the programmes. There is a need to strengthen and encourage them further.” GRAAM will provide technical assistance to DMEO in preparation of technical and/or policy documents, conduct joint studies, and facilitate capacity building programmes on monitoring and evaluation of Government policies and programmes for public officials at the Centre and States, local researchers, regional institutions and other stakeholders.

“We are privileged to partner with DMEO of NITI Aayog as we consider this partnership to reach grassroots voices, realities and experience blended with scientific research to the policy makers and there cannot be better platform than NITI Aayog. Community Engagement is key to not only understand the problem, but also design solutions,” said Dr. Basavaraju.

Dr. Bonu spoke about DMEO’s plans for working with States for strengthening M&E ecosystem. He appreciated the steps taken by Karnataka Government for a State-level Evaluation Authority. 

READ ALSO  CFTRI-GRAAM to establish rural women entrepreneurship in Mysuru district

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching