Grand celebration of Kempegowda Jayanti on June 27: Publicity vehicle flagged off

June 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations on June 27, District Vokkaligara Sangha launched Prachara Ratha (Publicity-on-wheels), in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple in city this morning.

Adhichunchanagiri Mutt, Mysuru branch Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji flagged off the Ratha with the life size statue of erstwhile Bangalore ruler Kempegowda on the jeep modified as chariot with the silver coverings of horse like structures in the front.

Speaking on the occasion, the Seer said, “There is a need to educate people on the achievements of Kempegowda, by taking the chariot to every village in the district.”

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish-gowda said, “Everybody irrespective of party affiliations, should do their bit to make Kempegowda Jayanti a success.”

Former Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Yashaswi Somashekar, former Mayors Modamani and B.K. Prakash, President of Mysuru District Vokkaligara Sangha C. Mariswamy, Gangadhar Gowda, Vikrant P. Devegowda, BJP leader Kaveesh Gowda and several others were present.

Meeting held

At a preliminary meeting held at Vokkaligara Sangha building in Vidyaranyapuram here on Monday, MLA K. Harishgowda sought the co-operation of entire Vokkaliga community for the huge success of grand Kempegowda Jayanti on June 27.

Calling upon Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Mutt Seer to lead the celebrations, he said that two senior achievers from Vokkaliga community be given ‘Kempegowda Award’ on the occasion.

Noting that Siddharamaiah had announced official celebration of Kempegowda Jayanti when he was the Chief Minister in 2013, the MLA said that the Celebration Committee should seek the guidance of community politicians such as S.R. Mahesh, G.T. Devegowda, G.D. Harish Gowda, Vasu, L. Nagendra, Sandesh Swamy, Kaveesh Gowda and others.

Pointing out that according to records, the District Administration spent Rs.8 lakh for the Jayanti last year, Harishgowda said the estimated expenses this year is about Rs.12 lakh, out of which he will collect Rs.2 lakh from his supporters as donation.

Sangha President M. Mariswamy, community leaders Chetan, Susheela Nanjappa, Naganna, Krishnegowda, Kumaragowda, Narasimhaswamy, Kaveesh Gowda and others were present.