MCC team studies Indore’s cleanest city best practices
News

MCC team studies Indore’s cleanest city best practices

June 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 48-member team from MCC that left for Indore to study that city’s sanitation model and solid waste management techniques is conducting site visits there to understand the best practices to be implemented in Mysuru. 

The team, led by Mayor Shivakumar, is specially focussing on the cleanliness quotient of Indore that has successfully managed to achieve the distinction of India’s Cleanest City successively. Yesterday, the team visited Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste treatment plant, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plant and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and studied their processes of input and output.

Speaking to Star of Mysore over phone, Mayor Shivakumar said that they were impressed by the facility that produces CNG with waste.

The team is expected to return to Mysuru tomorrow.

