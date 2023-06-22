Watch your words, Pratap Simha tells Satish Jarkiholi

June 22, 2023

‘Your ridiculous statements as a representative of Karnataka Govt. are embarrassing’

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the remark of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi that the Central Government has ‘hacked’ the server of Seva Sindhu portal thus downing the speed of the software to upload applications for ‘Gruha Jyothi scheme’, Mysuru and Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has asked the Minister to apply caution before making any comments for political reasons.

Speaking to media persons after the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at Mysore Palace premises yesterday, Simha, referring to Jarkiholi, said: “You are the honourable Minister of the Government and should not resort to make comments in the name of politics. Your mere statement will bring disrepute to Karnataka. Better you shouldn’t find yourself in an embarrassing situation with this statement.”

“You are not aware of many things but you stand first in issuing ridiculous statements. This is nothing but insult to Karnataka. It is not possible to hack servers and as a representative of Karnataka Government, Satish Jarkiholi must stop embarrassing Karnataka,” Pratap Simha said.

On the recent statement of Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Minister M.B. Patil that he will not speak about him (Simha), the MP said: “I also won’t comment if M.B. Patil practises the same. He is a Minister whom I respect a lot. Only our works should speak about us.”

To the burning issue of Centre coming in the way of ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme of Karnataka, by deliberately denying the supply of additional quantity of rice, Simha said: “There are 29 States and seven Union Territories in the country, but no other States are complaining like Karnataka. Instead of pointing fingers at the Central Government, better keep your promise by buying rice in open market. Don’t devote your entire time to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Simha who called all the hue and cry of Congress over rice as a drama, especially Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, said: “Better stop your drama and buy paddy grown by our State farmers and give to the people. We know whom you want to appease and also understand your mindset.”