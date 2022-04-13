Grand procession to mark Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti on Apr.14

April 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A grand procession will mark the 131st birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar organised by the District Administration, ZP, MCC and Social Welfare Department in city on Apr.14.

The procession, which will be accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes, will commence after the garlanding of the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at Town Hall premises at 9.30 am. The procession will pass through the main thoroughfares of the city, before reaching Kalamandira on Hunsur road, where the stage programme will take place at 11 am.

District Minister S.T. Soma-shekar will inaugurate the programme. MPs Pratap Simha, V. Sreenivasa Prasad and Sumalatha Ambarish, MLA L. Nagendra, In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and other people’s representatives and officials will take part, according to a press release.

Event this evening

Dr. Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar Sneha Sauharda Sangha, 7th Main Road, Lalitha Mahal Nagar (Alanahalli Layout), has organised a programme at Lalitha Mahal grounds from 6.30 pm this evening (Apr.13).

A documentary on Dr. Ambedkar will be screened at 7 pm followed by a recital of Bhima Geethas. The Jayanti will be celebrated by cutting a cake at 12 midnight.

Tomorrow (Apr.14), a Buddha Vandane programme will be held in front of Ambedkar bust at 9 am, following which a procession will be taken out from Lalitha Mahal grounds. It will pass through Teresian College Circle, Male Mahadeshwara main road, Nazarbad Police Station Circle, Regency theatre and Hardinge Circle to reach Town Hall, where the statue of Dr. Ambedkar will be garlanded.

At Ambedkar Park

Avadhoota Sri Vinay Guruji will garland the bust of Dr. Ambedkar at Ambedkar Park in Ashokapuram at 9 am tomorrow. Marking the Jayanti, Guruji will adopt a tiger at Mysuru Zoo at 11 am, following which he will visit Suttur Mutt to meet Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at 2 pm and will take part in ‘Manava Dharma-Shreshta Dharma’ special lecture programme at KSOU Convocation Hall at 6 pm.