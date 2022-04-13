‘Unhealthy food habits and environmental pollution causing new types of diseases’

April 13, 2022

Dr. K.S. Sadananda at ‘World Health Day’ event

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that changing food habits and lifestyles, consumption of adulterated food and rising environmental pollution are giving rise to new types of diseases, Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Medical Superintendent, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Mysuru, said that heart ailments and such other health issues are rising at an alarming rate.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘World Health Day’ programme with the theme ‘Our Planet, Our Health’ organised by Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy at its premises in Krishnamurthypuram on Monday.

Maintaining that diseases such as diabetes, obesity, BP, heart attacks, cancer, acute respiratory infections and such other deadly diseases are increasing by the day, Dr. Sadananda said that while some are caused by pollutants and consumption of adulterated food, others are caused by stress and strain due to professional demands and a few others are attributed to addictions such as drugs and alcohol abuse.

Bemoaning that sleeping hours of a normal person is decreasing due to climate change, global warming and such other causes triggered by environmental and ecological pollution of all kinds, he asked the people to take all necessary steps to ensure that they are not affected by vector-borne and other epidemic diseases, with summer having set in.

Arguing that pollution of all kinds are making a big impact on our health and well-being, Dr. Sadananda said that environmental hazards pose a big challenge to health in our planet earth and as such we should strive to conserve our nature.

Dr. B.M. Subraya, President, Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions, N. Chandrashekar, Hon. Secretary, Dr. Hanumanthachar Joshi, Pharmacy College Principal and others were present on the occasion.