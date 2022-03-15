Grand Vairamudi Utsava held at Melukote

March 15, 2022

Chief Minister Bommai, Yaduveer couple offer prayers to deity

Mandya: Vairamudi Utsava of Cheluvanarayanaswamy Temple at Melukote in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district was held with grandeur, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai taking part.

The Utsava was held in a grand manner after a two-year scaled down celebration due to COVID pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said that the Government would consider formation of Melukote Temple Board on the lines of Tirupati-Tirumala Devasthanams Board. Pointing out that the hill shrine of Melukote has a number of Kalyanis (ponds), he said that all measures will be taken for development of the temple and rejuvenation of Kalyanis.

Earlier, Bommai launched the Utsava by showering petals on Vairamudi after Garuda Deva procession and Mahamangalarathi. The Vairamudi, a diamond studded legendary crown, was brought from the District Treasury at Mandya under tight security. The Utsava Murthy was adorned with the crown, following which the Utsava was set in motion at about 8.30 pm. Thousands of devotees from different parts of the State as well as from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, had lined up along the streets of the temple town to have a glimpse of the deity as the Utsava Murthy was taken out in a grand procession.

Mandya District Minister K. Gopalaiah, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayanagowda, Melukote MLA C.S. Puttaraju, Religious Endowments Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, Mysuru Royal family members Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, Mandya DC S. Aswathi, SP N. Yatish, Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner Shivanandamurthy and other officials were present.

Minister Gopalaiah, SP Yatish, Srirangapatna Tahsildar Shwetha Ravindra and other officials carried the Vairamudi atop their head and marched for some distance, seeking the blessings of the deity.

As part of the Utsava, Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy temple, Cheluvanarayanaswamy temple, Kalyanis, Mantaps, Government buildings and a few other establishments were specially illuminated for the occasion.

The Mandya District Administration and the Police had made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the Utsava, which is part of the 13-day annual Vairamudi Jatra Mahotsava at Melukote that is taking place from Mar. 9 to 21.

The KSRTC ran special services from different places of the State to Melukote. The authorities provided drinking water facilities, sanitation facilities and had set up several health counters at different points around the temple. There were separate parking lots for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses and other public transport vehicles.

Security was stepped up in the vicinity of the temple with a large posse of Policemen standing guard all along the roads to the temple. Lakhs of devotees are expected to take part in the Jatra.