Women need peaceful atmosphere at work-place: Mandya DC Aswathi
News

March 15, 2022

Mysuru; Maintaining that women need a peaceful atmosphere at work- places, Mandya Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi said that women can give their best at places where they are respected.

She was speaking as the chief guest at the International Women’s Day celebration organised jointly by University of Mysore, Sparsha and Women Studies Centre at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri here recently.

Pointing out that a woman  needs a good atmosphere whether she is working at home, office, industry or any other organisation, Aswathi observed that everyone in the society should make efforts for maintaining gender equality.

Film Director Sumana Kittur, in her address, opined that of late, atrocities and domestic violence against women are on the decline. Pointing out that women too should have equal opportunities just as men, she said that with women excelling in all fields, the time has come for ending gender discrimination or bias.

University women staff, Medical officers and those who had served as Corona warriors were felicitated on the occasion.

Mysore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar presided. Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. A.P. Jnanaprakash, Finance Officer Dr. Sangeetha Gajanana Bhat, Syndicate member Dr. Chaitra Narayan, Y.K. Pavitra, Prof.Ashamanjari, Dr. Asima Nusrat, Prof. S.M. Mangala, K. Manjula, Dr. Yashoda, Dr. Jyothi, Dr. Sapna, Chikkajyothi and others were present.

