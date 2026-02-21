Greens petition DC: Cite threat to ecology

February 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The environmentalists have submitted a memorandum to the District Administration, against the proposal to build a stadium at the land belonging to KSIC’s Filature Factory at T. Narasipur in the district, at the cost of greenery.

In a memorandum addressed to Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, that was handed over to Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju on Thursday, the State Organisation of Environmentalists, has cited severe ecological balance, with the possibility of axing over 500 trees belonging to different species, at the Filature Factory premises.

“The bird watchers and environmentalists have observed over 40 bird species and 10 and odd butterflies roosting there, along with several other species. If trees are felled down, the ecology will face a grave threat,” they rued.

The mankind is already reeling under the heat of rise in global warming and change in weather pattern. The cutting of hundreds of trees will worsen the situation further. A rule specifies 33% of greenery in factory premises. Citing the rules, any attempts to cut down the trees should be stopped and no works should be taken up for the construction of stadium, the environmentalists urged.