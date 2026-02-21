T. Narasipur Stadium plan runs into a row

February 21, 2026

Environmental lovers riled over selecting ecologically rich site for the project; demand change in location

Mysore/Mysuru: The proposed stadium of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), at an estimated cost of Rs. 6 crore, at T. Narasipur in the district, has triggered a controversy. The environmentalists have raised exception, as the land earmarked for the project is an ecologically sensitive place.

The five-acre land in Survey Nos. 22 and 23 at Bhyrapura village in T. Narasipur, was handed over to DYES in October 2025. The land is a part of vast tract of land earlier belonging to Filature Factory of Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Ltd., It is replete with 552 trees belonging to different species, over 40 birds and 30 butterflies, that roost here.

Trees, birds…

Among several hundreds of trees, 55 are teak, 24 sandalwood, two each of Peepal Tree and Mahogany, 12 neem, 53 coconut, 82 arecanut, 14 silver, 11 each of tamarind, guava and jamun, with most of them spanning a century. While the intention to build a stadium is good, how fair it is to destroy the environment in the name of development? the green lovers question.

With T. Narasipur Assembly Constituency being represented by the District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, the environmental activists want a shift in location identified for the project. With already several hundreds of trees killed for development works, what was the fuss behind selecting the site, rich in greenery, ask the naturalists.

No harm to trees

Meanwhile, Bhaskar Nayak, Assistant Director of Sports Department, claimed that, the works related to the stadium will be carried out, without harming the trees.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, in the wake of raging criticism of environmentalists, Nayak said, the land for stadium was finalised, after visiting several lands. It is a long pending demand to construct a stadium for T. Narasipur town. The proposed stadium includes basketball, volleyball and kho-kho courts and 200-metre running track. Hence, no question of cutting down the trees arises, he added.

Budding sports persons

The stadium is planned to encourage budding sports persons, but some of the environmentalists are indulged in blowing the issue out of proportion. The site for the stadium was identified after several years of searching for a suitable land. It is unfair on the part of those, crying foul, to do so, said Nayak.