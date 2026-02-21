State defends promotion of former MUDA Commissioner

February 21, 2026

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has defended its decision to promote former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, stating that the move was in accordance with established legal procedures.

In a six-page reply to Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh said the promotion was discussed at a State Cabinet meeting and approved collectively.

Krishna had objected to the elevation of certain senior KAS officers, including Natesh, to Selection Grade and had levelled corruption allegations against the Chief Secretary. Shalini Rajneesh dismissed the charges as baseless, false and defamatory, stating that no evidence had been furnished to substantiate the claims.

Complaints had earlier been filed alleging irregularities in the allotment of residential sites during Natesh’s tenure as MUDA Commissioner, with accusations of large-scale corruption.

Acting on a court directive, the Lokayukta was asked to investigate the matter.

Sanction has been granted to probe Natesh under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Government maintained that promotions are processed only after due verification and in compliance with prescribed rules. It said strict action would be taken against any official found guilty of misuse of power, corruption or misappropriation of public property.

However, as no serious charges have been proven against Natesh so far, he has not been placed under suspension, the reply stated.

The Chief Secretary further stated that the Government is not obligated to protect any officer and reiterated that the Lokayukta has already conducted an inquiry and submitted its report. In view of this, she said, there is no necessity for the Government to move the High Court in the matter.