February 21, 2026

CCB cops detain RTI activist Krishna in Bengaluru Court premises yesterday

Pen drive, hard disc seized from Mysuru house; Krishna released today

Bengaluru/Mysuru:The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police of Bengaluru, who detained Mysuru-based Right To Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna at the premises of City Civil Court yesterday, subjected him to intense grilling.

He was released by Police this afternoon.

Krishna had recently dropped a bombshell, accusing State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh of receiving a bribe of Rs. 1.6 crore to grant KAS Selection Grade promotion to Dr. D.B. Natesh, former Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

However, Shalini Rajneesh dismissed the charges and clarified her stance, in a six-page written reply to Krishna.

He had also made allegations against CM Siddaramaiah and his family members of securing MUDA 50:50 sites illegally.

Shifted to CCB Main Office

He (Krishna) was initially kept at CCB Office in Shantinagar. At about 11.30 pm, he was shifted to CCB Main Office in the premises of Police Commissioner’s Office on Infantry Road.

Today morning, the CCB personnel summoned the person, with whom Natesh is purportedly heard telling to arrange a meeting with Krishna, the audio clip of which had gone viral on social networking sites recently. Both that person, whose identity is concealed and Krishna, were interrogated one-to-one by CCB sleuths, it is said.

Unsuspecting Krishna…

High drama was witnessed yesterday as CCB personnel swooped on Krishna, who had been to City Civil Court to submit documents, to substantiate his bribe allegations against the Chief Secretary. The unsuspecting Krishna was taken into detention and whisked away in a jiffy, even as the bystanders watched with anxiety.

Natesh’s complaint

This follows a complaint by Natesh to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, alleging that the charges made by Krishna were baseless and without any proof.

“Such false statements are only tarnishing my image. I haven’t paid any bribe and please take action on my complaint,” Natesh had urged the Police Commissioner, who had referred the case to CCB on Feb. 18.

Documents seized

After taking Krishna, a team of CCB personnel, who came to Mysuru yesterday afternoon, searched his office and residence at Bhyraveshwara Nagar near Gowrishankar Nagar and also that of his mother Jayamma at Bandipalya. The searches began at around 2.40 pm and lasted till evening.

Krishna’s wife G.N. Vinoda, who was present at the time of search, said that the CCB personnel have seized pen drive, hard disc and some of the documents from the house while no documents were seized from the mother-in-law’s house.

Krishna’s son Vivek, who rushed to CCB Office, had held Government responsible, if his father was subjected to any harm.