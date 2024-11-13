Congress delegation lodges Police complaint against RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna

November 13, 2024

Mysuru: A delegation of Congress leaders in the district yesterday lodged a complaint against RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, alleging that the latter has been indulging in peddling fake news against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

The Congress leaders, led by KPCC Spokesman M. Lakshmana handed over the written complaint addressed to Devaraja Police Inspector Shivakumar, that was received by PSI (Law and Order) Jai Keerthi, demanding action within the ambit of law against Snehamayi Krishna.

Both Krishna and another RTI activist T.J. Abraham had moved High Court demanding Lokayukta probe into the MUDA case, based on which the Court has pronounced the order in favour of Lokayukta probe. Even as the investigation is underway, Krishna has been crying foul against the probe and has complained to ADGP Lokayukta. Besides, he has been blackmailing the Investigation Officer (IO) daily, only to mount pressure on him, alleged Lakshmana.

The Lokayukta is yet to submit the report on the progress of investigation to the Court, but Krishna has been finding fault in the nature of investigation.

In addition, Krishna has alleged that Special Tahsildar has paid the stamp duty instead of B.M. Parvathi (wife of CM Siddaramaiah) while executing the sale deed.

But, according to Section 1965 of Karnataka Registration Act and Rules, if the site owner is exempted from physical appearance at the office of Sub-Registrar, to complete the process of registration of the sale deed, the official attending the process of registration is liable to make the payment on behalf of the executioner of the sale deed. Parvathi has paid the stamp duty and her name is also mentioned on the challan. The document has been submitted along with the complaint copy, explained Lakshmana.

When this is the reality, Krishna is indulging in character assassination of Siddaramaiah, creating a false impression in the minds of the general public. Hence, action should be taken against him (Krishna), urged Lakshmana.

Krishna dares Lakshmana

Meanwhile, RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, in a facebook post, has dared KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana to prove the charge of demanding Rs. 100 crore made against him, by disclosing the name of the person who demanded money in his favour and release messages made in this regard, along with producing First Information Report (FIR) of all the 44 cases filed against him.