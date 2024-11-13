New Expressway to connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru

November 13, 2024

335-km 6-lane corridor to reduce travel time from 7 – 8 hours to just 4 hours !

Bengaluru: The Central Government has launched plans to construct the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Expressway to enhance transportation efficiency and significantly reduce travel time between these major cities in Karnataka.

Mirroring the success of the recently completed Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, this new high-speed corridor promises a faster route from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

The project is currently in its initial phase, with tenders invited for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) outlining the expressway’s design, feasibility, and implementation strategy.

Currently, the 350-kilometre journey between Bengaluru and Mangaluru takes approximately six to seven hours by road. The new expressway aims to cut this travel time nearly in half, reducing it to just three and a half to four hours.

This time-saving measure is expected to greatly enhance the movement of passenger vehicles and goods, contributing to smoother, more efficient travel. Additionally, the expressway will bolster the logistics network, facilitating exports from Bengaluru and the import of essential resources such as fuel and gas from Mangaluru’s port.

The improved connectivity is anticipated to be particularly beneficial for businesses, especially those involved in the export-import sectors. The government has already invited bids for the DPR preparation, and nine companies have submitted tenders, with the final selection anticipated by January.

Assessing environmental, economic viability

The selected company will be responsible for conducting thorough studies, assessing the environmental and economic viability of the project, and developing a detailed project blueprint within 540 days. The expressway will be developed collaboratively by the Karnataka Public Works Department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). These agencies will coordinate on the road’s alignment and land acquisition processes to ensure smooth progress.

Spanning approximately 335 kilometres and connecting Bengaluru to Mangaluru via Hassan, the expressway is expected to feature four to six lanes, ensuring efficient traffic flow and enhanced safety measures.

This multi-lane design will facilitate smooth and faster travel, reducing bottlenecks along the route. Construction on this ambitious project is set to commence by 2028. Upon completion, the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Expressway is projected to provide a substantial economic boost to the region.

The strengthened trade routes and improved access are expected to attract tourists to Mangaluru’s coastal and scenic areas and foster tourism across Karnataka. Additionally, the enhanced connectivity could spur further investments and development projects along the route, benefiting local businesses and communities.