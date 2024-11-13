Ancient Shivalinga found in Dakshina Kannada river

November 13, 2024

Mysuru: An ancient Shivalinga has been found in the river that flows in front of Sri Jaladurga Parameshwari Devi Temple at Karopady village in Paddu-Anekal area of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, according to Senior Advocate of the city O. Sham Bhat.

“I found the trace of Jaladurgadevi Temple in Padpu-Anekal area in 2013. Later on, a big temple has been constructed. On Nov. 9, 2024, the Chief Pontiff of Tamil Nadu’s Nandi Siddar Mutt arrived here saying that he was inspired by Agastya Rishi. All of a sudden, the Seer entered Kaliyar river (Anekal river) and also took me along with him, when the Seer discovered a beautiful Shivalinga weighing about 5-6 kgs. This was the ancient Shivalinga that was worshipped by Yogis like Gorakhnath and Matsyendranath. The Shivalinga was later placed in Jaladurgadevi Temple and an exclusive temple for this Shivalinga has to be constructed in the coming days,” Sham Bhat said.

Continuing, he said that he too is a native of a neighbouring village where he spent his childhood days. “There are many clues available about people from Nath Panth having lived there. Even the Mangaladevi Temple in Mangaluru belongs to Nath tradition.

Likewise, there are many other ancient traces of Nath tradition all across Dakshina Kannada district. Now, a beautiful Shivalinga has been found in Anekal river as a proof, he said adding that Agastya and Lopamudra Pujas too are held at Jaladurgadevi Temple.