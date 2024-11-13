Five-year-old killed as temple gate falls
November 13, 2024

Mandya: A five-year-old boy was killed when the gate of Channakeshava Temple at Hunjanakere village, Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district fell on him on Monday.

The deceased boy is H.S. Jishnu. Following Karthika Somavara, Jishnu, along with his family members, had gone to the Temple when the gate fell on him causing serious injuries.

Though Jishnu was admitted to MIMS Hospital in Mandya immediately, he succumbed to injuries yesterday. A case has been registered at Arakere Police Station.

Meanwhile, villagers and relatives of Jishnu, holding Muzrai Department responsible for his death, have expressed their anger.

They said that the gate of Channakeshava Temple, which comes under the Muzrai Department was broken since many days and the Department officials had not bothered to get the gate repaired thus displaying their negligent attitude, which resulted in the death of the five-year-old boy.

