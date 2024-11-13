Falling stone railings on Raja Marga flags safety concerns

November 13, 2024

Mysuru: The stone railings on the footpath of either side of the Raja Marga are frequently falling, holding mirror to the apathy of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

About five to eight such stone railings, carved on heritage lines near K.R. Circle and Sayyaji Rao road have fallen, but fortunately nobody has suffered any injuries in the incident.

The footpath around Mysore Palace and the Jumboo Savari route was developed as Raja Marga by MCC by laying interlock tiles and stone railings on the either side of the footpath, enhancing the beauty of the central business district (CBD) area.

However, ever since the works were completed, the stone railings are getting damaged and falling, but the MCC officials without taking any action, have been collecting the damaged railings and dumping at a place. It is no more a secret that, such damaged stones cannot be repaired, but have to be replaced with the new structure.

During December 2019, a pedestrian had suffered injuries when a stone railing collapsed in front of Thathaiah Park opposite City Bus Stand. The rickety railings still exist in several places including the footpath in front of the MCC main office, but nobody is aware about, when it may fall. It is better MCC wakes up and take steps to restore the damaged railings, before something grave happens, demand the general public.