Financial feud: Man assaulted with sickle near Outer Ring Road
News

Financial feud: Man assaulted with sickle near Outer Ring Road

November 13, 2024

Mysuru: Financial feud between a borrower and a financier resulted in the latter brutally assaulting the borrower, injuring him seriously near Bogadi Ring Road yesterday night in city.

While the seriously injured borrower has been identified as Honnegowda of Maratikyathanahalli, the accused financier is Sandeep of the same village. Honnegowda and Sandeep are said to be distant relatives.

The video of the murderous assault has gone viral on social media.

Details: It is learnt that Honnegowda had borrowed lakhs of rupees from Sandeep and had started a business. Sandeep is said to have sold his site to financier Honnegowda.

Though Sandeep had requested Honnegowda to return his money many times, Honnegowda had failed to return the same.

Yesterday night, Sandeep had summoned Honnegowda near Bogadi Ring Road and requested him to pay back his money.

As Honnegowda did not respond positively, Sandeep, who chased Honnegowda on the Ring Road, assaulted him brutally with a sickle in front of a crowd with many capturing the video of the assault on their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Saraswathipuram Police, who rushed to the spot, arrested Sandeep and shifted the seriously injured Honnegowda to a hospital.

A case has been registered at Saraswathipuram Police Station in this regard.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching