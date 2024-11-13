Financial feud: Man assaulted with sickle near Outer Ring Road

November 13, 2024

Mysuru: Financial feud between a borrower and a financier resulted in the latter brutally assaulting the borrower, injuring him seriously near Bogadi Ring Road yesterday night in city.

While the seriously injured borrower has been identified as Honnegowda of Maratikyathanahalli, the accused financier is Sandeep of the same village. Honnegowda and Sandeep are said to be distant relatives.

The video of the murderous assault has gone viral on social media.

Details: It is learnt that Honnegowda had borrowed lakhs of rupees from Sandeep and had started a business. Sandeep is said to have sold his site to financier Honnegowda.

Though Sandeep had requested Honnegowda to return his money many times, Honnegowda had failed to return the same.

Yesterday night, Sandeep had summoned Honnegowda near Bogadi Ring Road and requested him to pay back his money.

As Honnegowda did not respond positively, Sandeep, who chased Honnegowda on the Ring Road, assaulted him brutally with a sickle in front of a crowd with many capturing the video of the assault on their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Saraswathipuram Police, who rushed to the spot, arrested Sandeep and shifted the seriously injured Honnegowda to a hospital.

A case has been registered at Saraswathipuram Police Station in this regard.