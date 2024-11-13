ED questions Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik, CM’s PA
News

ED questions Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik, CM’s PA

November 13, 2024

Bengaluru: In the ongoing investigation into the MUDA 50:50 alternative site allotment scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned G. Kumar Naik, former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and current Raichur MP, for questioning this morning.

The probe pertains to the alleged illegal allocation of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi.

Kumar Naik appeared at the ED’s Shanthinagar office in response to the summons. Sources informed Star of Mysore that the ED is also interrogating Dinesh, CM Siddaramaiah’s Personal Assistant a its Shanthinagar office. Dinesh is currently serving in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Bengaluru.

During his tenure as Mysuru Deputy Commissioner from 2002 to 2005, Kumar Naik is alleged to have facilitated the conversion of 3 acres and 16 guntas of land in Survey Number 464 of Kesare.

This land was purchased by CM Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, from J. Devaraju and subsequently gifted to Parvathi. Under MUDA’s contentious 50:50 ratio scheme, Parvathi received 14 sites in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages in exchange for this land.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna had previously flagged this land conversion as illegal and submitted relevant documents to the ED. The sale deed presented by Mallikarjunaswamy led to Kumar Naik’s reclassification of the land as agricultural (anyakrantha). However, Krishna’s submissions to the ED, Lokayukta and the High Court highlighted that the reclassification itself was unlawful.

It is noteworthy that the Mysuru Lokayukta has already questioned Kumar Naik regarding this matter.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching