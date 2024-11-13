ED questions Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik, CM’s PA

November 13, 2024

Bengaluru: In the ongoing investigation into the MUDA 50:50 alternative site allotment scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned G. Kumar Naik, former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and current Raichur MP, for questioning this morning.

The probe pertains to the alleged illegal allocation of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi.

Kumar Naik appeared at the ED’s Shanthinagar office in response to the summons. Sources informed Star of Mysore that the ED is also interrogating Dinesh, CM Siddaramaiah’s Personal Assistant a its Shanthinagar office. Dinesh is currently serving in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Bengaluru.

During his tenure as Mysuru Deputy Commissioner from 2002 to 2005, Kumar Naik is alleged to have facilitated the conversion of 3 acres and 16 guntas of land in Survey Number 464 of Kesare.

This land was purchased by CM Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, from J. Devaraju and subsequently gifted to Parvathi. Under MUDA’s contentious 50:50 ratio scheme, Parvathi received 14 sites in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages in exchange for this land.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna had previously flagged this land conversion as illegal and submitted relevant documents to the ED. The sale deed presented by Mallikarjunaswamy led to Kumar Naik’s reclassification of the land as agricultural (anyakrantha). However, Krishna’s submissions to the ED, Lokayukta and the High Court highlighted that the reclassification itself was unlawful.

It is noteworthy that the Mysuru Lokayukta has already questioned Kumar Naik regarding this matter.