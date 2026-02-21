Youth Congress’ shirtless protest during AI Summit: Police foil BJP’s attempt to lay siege to Congress Office
February 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of BJP Yuva Morcha members, in protest against the Youth Congress workers’ shirtless protest during the AI Summit-2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi yesterday, tried to lay siege to City Congress Office on JLB Road here this morning.

However, the Police personnel deployed at the spot, foiled the BJP’s attempts by blocking the approach roads including JLB Road, Irwin Road, Dhanvantri Road and KRS Road.

However, a few BJP Yuva Morcha members, who tried to force through the barricades, were taken into preventive custody and shiftedin the Police van to CAR Grounds to be released later.

The protest was led by BJP Yuva Morcha City President Rakesh, Rural President Arjun and General Secretary Raghu.

