‘Save KSIC’ cry grows louder; silk production disrupted

February 26, 2026

Weaving units in Mysuru and Channapatna join agitation; T. Narasipur bandh likely

T. Narasipur/Mysuru: The protest against the proposed construction of a stadium in the premises of Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Filature Factory at T. Narasipur intensified yesterday, with employees from the weaving units in Mysuru and Channapatna joining the agitation.

Workers fear that handing over five acres of land belonging to the KSIC mother unit to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) for the stadium could eventually lead to the closure of the T. Narasipur unit.

In a show of solidarity, around 700 workers from the Mysuru weaving unit, 150 from Channapatna and nearly 190 from the filature factory stayed away from duty, disrupting operations and raising concerns over the production of Mysuru silk sarees.

In all, more than 1,090 employees have stopped work as part of the protest.

Several workers also gathered at the KSIC T. Narasipur mother unit and staged a sit-in to express solidarity.

T. Narasipur bandh?

Many organisations have warned that if the stadium project proceeds within the factory premises, they will intensify the agitation and may even call for a bandh in T. Narasipur.

The silk factory at T. Narasipur produces yarn essential for weaving Mysuru silk sarees, which enjoy strong demand in India and abroad.

Workers warned that shutting down the filature unit would jeopardise the livelihoods of hundreds of families. A halt in yarn production would directly affect saree weaving and deal a severe blow to the industry.

Environmentalists extend support to protesters

The protest also drew support from environmentalists under the banner of Parisarakkagi Naavu, led by former MLA A.T. Ramaswamy. Environmental activist Parashuramegowda said the group would continue to back the KSIC employees until the Karnataka government drops its plan to construct the stadium.

He pointed out that many of the trees on the five-acre filature premises that have been earmarked for the stadium are over a century old, sustaining a rich ecosystem of birds, animals, insects and butterflies. “Destroying such biodiversity for a stadium is unjustified,” he said.

Ramaswamy advised KSIC workers to mobilise public support and organise a bandh in T. Narasipur to draw the government’s attention.

He assured full cooperation and urged all sections of society to unite to protect the silk industry established during the reign of the Mysore Maharajas.