Proposed stadium at KSIC Filature Factory land: MP urges CM to protect heritage, trees, livelihoods

February 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has made a fervent appeal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to save the historic Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Filature Factory in T. Narasipur, established by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

In a memorandum submitted to the CM, who was in Mysuru last evening, the MP said, Mysuru, known as the cultural capital of Karnataka, continues to enjoy a rich legacy in silk production.

The KSIC silk factory unit at T. Narasipur has been a lifeline for hundreds of workers over the years. In this backdrop, there is an urgent need to protect the unit.

The MP stated that six acres and eight guntas of land in KSIC Filature Factory premises have been allotted to Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports for constructing a stadium.

If the project goes ahead, he warned, it would severely impact the livelihoods of workers and farmers dependent on the unit. He appealed to the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision.

Yaduveer further pointed out that the factory premises are home to more than 500 teak and sandalwood trees, which could be felled for the proposed stadium.

Stressing the need to safeguard the historic unit, he suggested that the authorities identify alternative government land at Korlahalli or other suitable locations for the stadium. According to the MP, the Chief Minister has received the memorandum.

Push for Mysore Airport expansion

The MP also urged the Chief Minister to expedite the expansion of Mysore Airport and complete the land acquisition process at the earliest.

He expressed confidence that most of the acquisition and related formalities are nearing completion. Once clarity is obtained, he said, he will take up the matter with the Centre to ensure that all pending works are completed without delay.

Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Advocate S. Arunkumar were present during the MP’s meeting with the CM, who later left for Bengaluru.