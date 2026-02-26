Row over missing girl: Murder bid on man; 11 held

February 26, 2026

Mandya: A Special Police Team formed to investigate into the daylight murder attempt on a man, over the issue of a missing girl, has arrested 11 accused and seized a car and two-wheeler, used to commit crime, while the search is on for three other accused persons in the case, who have gone absconding since the case was registered at Pandavapura Police Station.

On Feb. 22, a gang of 14 including Girish, Manju, Jeevan, Shashikumar, Ayyappa, Madan, Madappa, Ravi, Ninganna, Ganesh and others, had carried out a murderous attack on Prakash, at Dinka village in Pandavapura.

Prakash and his friend were going on a two-wheeler, when the accused waylaid them, with the ulterior motive of assaulting them. As the two made an attempt to run for life towards Kanaganahalli, the accused got hold of them.

However, Prakash had to face the wrath of accused, who brutally assaulted him, besides throwing the fencing stone on his knees and legs, inflicting fractures.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. V.J. Shobharani had formed a Special Police Team to crack the case. The team included Additional SPs Thimmaiah and Gangadhara Swamy, Dy.SP (Srirangapatna Sub-Division) U.D. Krishna Kumar, PSI Umesh, Srirangapatna Rural Inspector Anand Kumar, KRS PSI Ramesh Karakikatti, Arakere PSI Dinesh, Police personnel Ravikiran, Lokesh, Civil Police Constables Tousif, Shivaraj, Dinesh, Shankar Rathod, Sharath Kumar, Santosh, Ravish and others.