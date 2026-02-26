Isha Foundation Award for Dr. Vikram Sampath

February 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Recognised for his work in literature and academics, Dr. Vikram Sampath, country’s foremost historian and author, was one of the recipients of the inaugural Bhavya Bharat Bhushan Awards instituted by Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

The awards were presented by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Launched by Sadhguru during the Mahashivarathri celebrations, the awards honour individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to India’s progress across various fields.

The award recipients under various categories are as follows:

Science & Technology: Dr. Nambi Nara- yanan, former ISRO scientist recognised for his pioneering work in rocket propulsion and the Vikas Engine and A.S. Kiran Kumar, former ISRO Chairman, honoured for his leadership in space exploration and interplanetary missions.

Arts & Culture: Dr. N. Rajam, legendary violinist; Alarmel Valli, renowned Bharatanatyam dancer and Dr. Vikram Sampath, historian and author.

Sports: Saina Nehwal, badminton icon.

National Security: Indian Armed Forces — a special recognition was given to representatives of the Army, Navy and Air Force for their service in Operation Sindoor.